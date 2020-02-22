Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Service 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A beloved husband, dedicated teacher, coach and school administrator, Coach W. Leon McGraw passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:50 pm at the age of 91. He was surrounded by family and friends in The Butterfly Wing of Baton Rouge General Hospital. Born October 25, 1928 on Cedar Street in Baton Rouge, La. to L. M. "Mack" and Katie Ruth, McGraw, he grew up with a love of family, God, music, creativity and sports. He began his coaching career as a sandlot team captain in Standard Heights. There he met Coon Porta, with whom he would share an incredible friendship and a state championship team. It was at Coon's mother's house that he first spied his true love, Joe Ray Ashford. Wartime called him to the US Navy where he served as a medic for four years, with his bride by his side. He had a job waiting for him at the plant but he told his father, "I want to be a coach." Leon received his Master's Degree in education from LSU. Coach McGraw was an inspiration throughout his career and he was a "father" to many along the way. Over the course of his career, he received many awards and honors including: inductions into LHSAA Athletic Hall of Fame, BRHS Hall of Fame, and Istrouma High Hall of Fame, recipient of the first Jim Corbett Award, as well as many "Coach of The Year" awards in all the sports. His 42 years of tenure included: Head Coach and Assistant Principal at Istrouma High School, Head Coach at Baton Rouge High, and Principal and Head Coach of Parkview Baptist High during its founding years. Coach McGraw was a Commander of American Legion Nicholson Post 38 for 3 terms and President of the EBR Retired Teachers Association as well as a Baseball Scout for the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals and the Major League Scouting Bureau. An avid sportsman, Coach loved spending time on Belle River with family and friends. Following his strong Christian principles, he was a member of First United Methodist Church. Coach leaves behind to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 67 years, Joe Ray Ashford McGraw, nieces, Marsha Disotell, Judy Disotell, Carol Ruth Szakmary (Andy) and nephews, Barry Matheny (Taffy), Danny Matheny (Jane), and Wayne Austin (Dee), whom he considered a son. He also remains in the hearts of the many students, athletes, and friends he's touched throughout the years. He is preceded in death by his beloved father, L.M. "Mack" McGraw, mother, Katie Ruth McCraine McGraw, sister, Janet Elise Matheny, stepmother, Mary Jones McGraw, and numerous other treasured family members. Carrying him to his final resting place are pallbearers, Barry Matheny, Danny Matheny, Mark Porta, Mike Hopper, Mike Wampold and Johnny Palazzotto. Honorary pallbearers are Lee Herrington, Joe Womack, Jack Chapman, Warren Bogan, M.L. The family would like to thank everyone who so graciously gave their love and support. A special thanks to Anne Greco whose support has been invaluable. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Monday from 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am to be conducted by Rev. Dr. Jane Riecke and Bro. Wayne Austin. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park. 