Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. George Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. George Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

W. T. Doughty, 89, died peacefully at his home on Friday, July 5th. He was born in New Jersey but has called Baton Rouge home since the age of three. He attended LSU and the Baton Rouge Business College, where he graduated with a degree in accounting. He retired from the federal government in 1984 after 37 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, chapter 4030, and was a member of W.O.W.. An active member of St. George Catholic Church since 1967, he served as an adult server, usher, and was involved in hospital ministry for many years. He was a lifelong fan of sports and participated in and coached various sports in his younger years. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting and never missed an LSU game, often watching one game on tv and listening to another on the radio. He is survived by: his grandson Jason Doughty and his wife Jeanice and their three children Madelyn, Patrick and Evan; his granddaughter Courtney Thompson; his daughter-in-law, Cathy Doughty; his brothers-in-law Glen and Frankie Constantino; his sisters-in-law Olive Richard and Louise Constantino; numerous nieces and nephews; and many great and very, very special friends. He was preceded in death by: his son Patrick T. Doughty; his parents Joe and Leona Fousse; his sister Inez Devecky; and by his loving and caring wife of over 56 years, Betty Doughty. Special thanks to all of his very special friends for their support and prayers throughout the years, and for all of the doctors who have cared for him throughout his life. A visitation will be held at St. George Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 10 beginning at 9:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, in care of the OLOL Foundation, P.O. Box 84357, Baton Rouge, LA 70884. W. T. Doughty, 89, died peacefully at his home on Friday, July 5th. He was born in New Jersey but has called Baton Rouge home since the age of three. He attended LSU and the Baton Rouge Business College, where he graduated with a degree in accounting. He retired from the federal government in 1984 after 37 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, chapter 4030, and was a member of W.O.W.. An active member of St. George Catholic Church since 1967, he served as an adult server, usher, and was involved in hospital ministry for many years. He was a lifelong fan of sports and participated in and coached various sports in his younger years. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting and never missed an LSU game, often watching one game on tv and listening to another on the radio. He is survived by: his grandson Jason Doughty and his wife Jeanice and their three children Madelyn, Patrick and Evan; his granddaughter Courtney Thompson; his daughter-in-law, Cathy Doughty; his brothers-in-law Glen and Frankie Constantino; his sisters-in-law Olive Richard and Louise Constantino; numerous nieces and nephews; and many great and very, very special friends. He was preceded in death by: his son Patrick T. Doughty; his parents Joe and Leona Fousse; his sister Inez Devecky; and by his loving and caring wife of over 56 years, Betty Doughty. Special thanks to all of his very special friends for their support and prayers throughout the years, and for all of the doctors who have cared for him throughout his life. A visitation will be held at St. George Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 10 beginning at 9:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, in care of the OLOL Foundation, P.O. Box 84357, Baton Rouge, LA 70884. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 7 to July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close