Wade Darrell Carruth, who died in Baton Rouge on January 14, 2020, was born in the same city on June 18, 1966, to his parents, Jack Arnold Carruth and Jacquelin Lenhart Boudreaux. He was a graduate of St. Paul High School in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, and the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Wade served several years in the U.S. Marine Corps and completed his last military duty assignment at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. As a proud USMC veteran, Wade volunteered with Wounded Warrior Project and was involved with Ode to Our Warriors. Upon discharge from active military duty Wade entered the field of banking, where he held many licenses and certifications. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Karynn Kelly, and is survived by his children, Jacob Carruth and Julia Carruth, a sister, Stacy Carruth Dugas, of Denham Springs, his aunt, Cate Schober and cousin, Alex Schober, of Baton Rouge, and many other relatives in the area. He also leaves his loving support system of friends, Howard and Marla Mullins, Shelly McDonald and Kate McDonald, and Charles and Kary Landreneau. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial gifts be given that will be used to honor Wade's life and memory, in tribute to those who served, though Ode to Our Warriors to give please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/wade-darrell-carruth. Arrangements will be announced by Church Funeral Services & Crematory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020