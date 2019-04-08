Wade Joseph Schexnayder, Sr., 59, Born on August 30, 1959 passed away on April 5, 2019. He is survived by his companion Shelley Martin; sons, Wade Schexnayder, Jr. (Victoria) and Myles Schexnayder (Marissa); daughters, Shelly Schexnayder, Ashley Schexnayder and Allison "Alley" Schexnayder; mother, Judy Parrino; brothers, Carroll Schexnayder, Jr., Bryan Schexnayder Sr., (Fran) and Joey Parrino (Denise); sister, Tammy Schexnayder. Wade was also survived by four grandchildren, Harley-Jo, Phoenix, Kylie and Chris. He was preceded in death by his father, Carroll Schexnayder Sr., brother, Richard Schexnayder and grandparents, Yoland and Beatrice Schexnayder and Norbert and Lillian Roussel. Visitation will be on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 9:00 am until service time at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Paulina, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements. To view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019