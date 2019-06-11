Wade McLain Morgan passed away at his home in Jackson, LA on June 10, 2019 at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Berlene Mercer Morgan, their children, Marguerite Morgan Deimel, Wade McLain Morgan, Jr., Elizabeth Morgan Anderson, Matthew Lee Morgan, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Memorial Visitation will be held at Jackson United Methodist Church on Wednesday, June 12 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service on Saturday, July 13 at the Jackson United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jackson United Methodist Church local mission fund, PO Box 250, Jackson, LA 70748. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 15, 2019