Waldon Charles "Butch" LeBlanc III.
Waldon "Butch" LeBlanc III., resident of Napoleonville, passed away on the morning Saturday, May 30, 2020, at The Crossing in Baton Rouge. He was 75 and a native of Donaldsonville. Butch served his country as a U.S. Army Veteran. He was also a retired Machinist. Waldon was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Napoleonville Fire Department. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, riding horses, watching sports and cutting grass on his tractor. He is survived by the love of his life, Betty Jane LeBlanc; daughter, Michelle Falcon (Kevin); son, Dennis LeBlanc (Christy); sisters, Mary Carol Waits and Melanie Rhodes (Robert); grandchildren, Katie LeBlanc, Kelsie LeBlanc, Hunter Falcon and Sydney Falcon; and a great granddaughter, Layla LeBlanc. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Waldon C. LeBlanc Jr. and Shirley Gaudin LeBlanc; and a sister, Catherine Boudreaux. A private mass will be held. We would like to thank Dr. Daniel Lavie & Staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Amedisys Home Heath/Hospice Care and The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. To offer your condolences to the family please visit, www.oursoDonaldsonville.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
