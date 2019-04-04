Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Walker John Ray passed away on March 8th, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones in Dallas, Texas. He was born on January 7th, 1940 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Gladys Marie Staigg Ray and Randolph J. Ray. He graduated from Redemptorist High School in 1959. He worked for Boeing and retired from Martin Marietta with his wife, Della, in 1995. They traveled the country and then moved to Allen, Texas after Hurricane Katrina. Walker was a kind, thoughtful, funny, humble and honest man, a wonderful husband, father, and friend and loved by all. He had many interests and especially enjoyed gardening, blues music, breakfast with his friends, and LSU sports. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 32 years, Della Myers Ray; son, Michael L. Ray, and brother Randolph Ray Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Holly Ray, and partner, Doug Grand; son, Joel Ray, son, Michael Bruney and wife, Shelley; grandchildren, Brittany Britt and husband, Justin, Brandy Bruney, Michael Tiger Bruney and great-granddaughter, Blakely Britt, his loving brother Eugene Ray and wife Marianne, and a host of in-laws, nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the staff of the Medical City Dallas CVICU for their care and kindness. There will be a graveside service at Covington Cemetery No.1 at 2pm on Saturday, April 13th. 2019. Arrangements made by E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, Covington LA.

