Wallace 'Butch' McCoy

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wallace 'Butch' McCoy.
Service Information
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-383-8891
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wallace (Butch) McCoy passed away Thursday November 14 2019 at 70 years old. He was a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by his only daughter LaTonya Renee McCoy, 2 grandchildren; Kortland London and Nadya Moore all of Forney, TX. Visitation is Saturday Nov. 23 2019 from 11:00 until religious services at 1:00 pm. at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Gus Spurlock Officiating. Interment in Southern Memorial Garden. Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.