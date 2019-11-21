Wallace (Butch) McCoy passed away Thursday November 14 2019 at 70 years old. He was a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by his only daughter LaTonya Renee McCoy, 2 grandchildren; Kortland London and Nadya Moore all of Forney, TX. Visitation is Saturday Nov. 23 2019 from 11:00 until religious services at 1:00 pm. at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Gus Spurlock Officiating. Interment in Southern Memorial Garden. Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019