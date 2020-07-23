1/
Wallace Bradford Matthews
Wallace Bradford Matthews a resident of Greensburg, LA, departed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the age of 85. He was graduated from St. Helena Parish Training School and Southern University he received a Master Degree. He was a Football, Basketball Coach, Physical Education Teacher. He served in the Untied States Army from 1955-1957 received an Honorable Discharged. He leaves to cherish is memories his wife Beatrice Matthews. Four Sons: Dr. Derrick Deshun Matthews, Michael Keith Matthews, Brian Christopher Matthews, and Darryl Charles Overton, Jr. One sister -in-law Shirley S. Gordon and two brothers-in-law, Lea Vern Sims, Sr., and Johnny McCray and host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Window Drive-Thru Visitation Friday, July 24, 2020, from 1 pm - 5pm. Visitation will Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 2 pm until Religious Service at 3 pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg, LA. Arrangements Entrusted To MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg LA.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
JUL
25
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
JUL
25
Service
03:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home - Greensburg
87 Paddio Johnson Ln Hwy 1042
Greensburg, LA 70441
225-222-4479
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Our prayers are with the Wallace Matthews Family as you go through these trying times. May God bless us and keep us all in His care.
Mrs. Beatrice S. Matthews taught me mathematics in 7th grade and I was fortunate enough to teach Lloyd Allen mathematics at the High School Level.
Catherine Butler Taylor
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Mr. Matthews, you will forever be remembered. Prayers on high for all family members and friends.
Lisa Page Gibson
Student
