Wallace Bradford Matthews a resident of Greensburg, LA, departed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the age of 85. He was graduated from St. Helena Parish Training School and Southern University he received a Master Degree. He was a Football, Basketball Coach, Physical Education Teacher. He served in the Untied States Army from 1955-1957 received an Honorable Discharged. He leaves to cherish is memories his wife Beatrice Matthews. Four Sons: Dr. Derrick Deshun Matthews, Michael Keith Matthews, Brian Christopher Matthews, and Darryl Charles Overton, Jr. One sister -in-law Shirley S. Gordon and two brothers-in-law, Lea Vern Sims, Sr., and Johnny McCray and host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Window Drive-Thru Visitation Friday, July 24, 2020, from 1 pm - 5pm. Visitation will Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 2 pm until Religious Service at 3 pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg, LA. Arrangements Entrusted To MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg LA.

