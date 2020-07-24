Wallace Bradford Matthews a resident of Greensburg, La. departed this life on Monday July 20, 2020, at the age of 85. He was graduated from St. Helena Parish Training School and Southern University he received a Master Degree. He was Football, Basketball Coach, Physical Education Teacher. He served in the Untied States Army from 1955-1957 he received an Honorable Discharged. He leaves to cherish is glorious memories of life to his wife of 61 years and 8 months Beatrice Matthews. 2 children a son Lloyd Allan Matthews (Wilda) of Ashburn, Va., a daughter Sandra Dee Matthews of Greensburg, La. 4 Grandchildren Sons: Dr. Derrick Deshun Matthews. Michael Keith Matthews, Brian Christopher Matthews, Darryl Charles Overton, Jr., One sister-in-law Shirley S. Gordon and two brothers-in-law, Lea Vern Sims, Sr. And Johnny McCray and host of nieces and nephews, cousin and friends, Window Drive-Thru Visitation Friday, July 24, 2020, from 1 pm-5 pm. Visitation will be Saturday July 25, 2020 from 2 pm until Religious Service at 3 pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg, La. Arrangements are Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home Greensburg, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store