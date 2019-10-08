Wallace Davis, Sr., went home to be with the LORD on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born in Plettenberg, West Feliciana Parish, Louisiana on Greenwood Plantation, February 16, 1928 to the late Demes Davis, Sr. and Georgia M. Whitfield-Davis. Drafted into the United States Marine Corps, he chose to fulfill his service in the United States Army between 1950 and 1956. He is a proud veteran of the Korean War conflict. After military service he worked for the East Baton Rouge City Parish-Public Works Department, until retiring in 1982. He accepted Christ as his LORD and Saviour, and was a member of the Olive Grove Baptist Church in Lindsey, LA. Over the years he faithfully served in his church as an usher and deacon. He enjoyed the simple things in life, professing his unwavering faith in Jesus as his Saviour, often praying and singing songs of praise to the LORD, day and night. Among other things, he thoroughly enjoyed coon hunting, gardening, wrestling, baseball, and meeting and talking with people. Family, friends and members of Olive Grove Baptist Church of Lindsey, LA and all surrounding churches are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration at 10AM on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at WINNFIELD FUNERAL HOME, 7221 Plank Rd. Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 4PM-7PM, and Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 9AM-10AM. Premiere Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home, 225-357-2675.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019