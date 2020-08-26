Wallace Glenn King died at his home in Spillman Louisiana on August 25, 2020 He was 70 years old and a native of Zachary Louisiana. His career was in law enforcement. He worked as a dispatcher for Louisiana State Police and as an officer for the LSU Police Department. He retired from the Baton Rouge Police Department with 30 years of service, at the rank of captain. He served in the United States Army Reserves. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and he loved and followed LSU sports. He was outgoing, had a quick wit and loved joking with people. He enjoyed his many friendships. He was a good husband and loving father and a proud grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda S. King, and their two sons, Ryan G. King and wife Andrea, and Devin R. King and wife Alexis, and four grandchildren, Ethan, Darcy, Aubrey and Zachary, his mother, Doris King, brothers, Charles King, and Lonnie King, and sisters, Linda Mulligan, Amy Jeansonne, Denise Thorpe, and Valerie Chisolm, and special friends, Roy Paxton and Kenny Dougherty. He is preceded in death by his father, Wallace S. King. The family thanks Hospice of Baton Rouge for their assistance and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge www.hospicebr.org.
Memorial visitation will be on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary from 1pm until service at 3pm conducted by Jason Reed.