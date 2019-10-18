Wallace J. "Poppy" "T.J." Pourciau Jr.

A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, went to his eternal home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was 85 years old. Wallace was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, and he participated in all sports, except golf. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 30 years, Gayle Sparks Pourciau; six daughters, Lisa Pourciau, Lori Bezette, husband Robbie; Lesley Pourciau, Jennifer Pourciau, Sheena Newman, husband Wayne; Gwen Quirk, husband Ken; son, Steve Pourciau, wife Charlotte; four brothers, John, wife Birdie; Sam, wife Jewell; Gene, wife Glenda; Donald Sr.; half-brother, Randy Wallace Pourciau; two sisters, Genevieve Aguillard, Betty Kendrick, husband Ron; three half-sisters, Sharon King, Karen LaCara, Melinda Pourciau; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1 pm until Celebration of Life Service at 3 pm, conducted by Rev Kevin Neary and Dr. Danny R. Smith. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Damion, Taylor, Devin, Johnny, Donald Jr. Pourciau and Dillon Teal. Honorary pallbearers will be Wesley and Brad Gafford, Jerrett, Danny, Randy Pourciau, Jeff, LeJeune, Frankie and Mark Aguillard. He was preceded in death by two sons, Bobby Ray and Daryl; daughter, Larca Graham; son-in-law, Frank R. Aguillard and grandson Josh Graham. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
