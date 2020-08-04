Wallace Lee "Pierre" Thibodeaux, 79, passed away on August 3, 2020 at his home in Port Allen. He was born on February 17, 1941 to parents, Elton Joseph & Zilda Guidry Thibodeaux in Lake Arthur, Louisiana. A visitation will be on Thursday, August 6th, at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, August 7th, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly at 11 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Masks are required in the church. Wallace was a member of the Louisiana National Guard, a farmer, worked at the Baton Rouge Port and was a truck driver for Tigator Trucking and LMT. High Pockets (his CB radio handle) retired from truck driving after being on the road for over 30 years. In 1964, he married Gale Duhon Thibodeaux, who survives him, shortly after a chance meeting at Slim's in Kinder. He is also survived by his four children, Tonia Thibodeaux and her husband, Jamie Dickerson; Robert Stacy Thibodeaux; Dana Babin and her husband, James; and Shawn Dunn and her husband, Jimmy; grandsons, Blake Thibodeaux and his wife, Amy; Jake and Caleb Dunn; Daniel and Matthew Babin; great-granddaughter, Aubree Thibodeaux and siblings, Margie Campisi, Clyde Thibodeaux, Adele Hewitt, Isabelle "Lu" Thibodeaux and Emery Thibodeaux. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Rena Fresk, Percy, Felix "Butch" and David "Skipper" Thibodeaux. In his younger days he was a bull rider and enjoyed riding horses. He loved to dance and was often sought out by ladies looking for a partner on the dance floor. Momma loved to cook and bake, and Daddy loved to eat. He was always right behind her ready to clean the kitchen and wash dishes as payment for a delicious meal. He rarely missed an early morning workout at the YMCA, followed by coffee and conversation with the rest of the "Y" morning gang. His grandsons were the light of his life and his pride and joy. Pierre was often seen bringing them one place or another, always there to lend a hand when they needed him. He didn't meet a stranger at the ballpark, where he spent many hours watching his grandsons play baseball. Wallace loved serving his church in several capacities – sacristan, lector, usher and alter server. He was proud to be able to serve as an alter server alongside his grandsons, Daniel and Matthew. He also volunteered for Vacation Bible School, the Feast on the Levee and was a part of the confirmation program. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and Travis Lemoyne. Honorary pallbearers will be his son, Stacy and sons-in-law, Jimmy, James and Jamie. The family wishes to thank the many extended family and friends who have prayed with us and supported us during Dad's illness, especially Pat Daigle; Denise Brown; Dr. Gerald Miletello and his staff; and Cherly and Roxie at Hospice of Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, masses may be scheduled in his name or memorial donations may be made to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Building Fund. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.