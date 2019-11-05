Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wallace Louis "Butch" Mixon Jr.. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church 763 North Blvd. View Map Service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church 763 North Blvd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

""For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life."" – John 3:16. Wallace Louis ""Butch"" Mixon, Jr., 80, passed away in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, November 5th surrounded by family. A man of deep faith, he read the Bible and his two favorite devotionals every morning. Butch was an All-State basketball player at Baton Rouge High School and signed an athletic scholarship to LSU to play basketball and baseball. He went on to set the SEC record for strikeouts in one game (24) in 1959 that still stands today. After his junior year at LSU, he signed with the newly formed Houston Colt 45's in 1960, who later became the Astros. However, his pro career was cut short when back surgery proved career ending. Butch then graduated from LSU in 1964. He went to work at Louisiana National Bank as a loan officer. After ten years, he went into the automobile business, becoming a Minority Owner and General Manager of Baton Rouge Honda, until it was sold in 1989 to what is now Team Honda. He ended his working career as a legal investigator for the EBR Parish Attorney's Office. In his later years, he enjoyed playing tennis and golf. He especially enjoyed watching his three sons and seven grandsons play all sports. Butch also loved his visits with his three beautiful granddaughters. He loved all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wallace L. Mixon, Sr. and Clara Lea Rourke Mixon; his brother, Richard Wesley Mixon; a son, Douglas Scott Mixon; a father-in-law and mother-in-law, Everett E. Barrow, Sr. and Edith Powers Barrow; a brother-in-law, Everett E. Barrow, Jr. Butch is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Judith Barrow Mixon; two sons: Craig Barrow Mixon (spouse Kathy Hartquist Mixon) and Todd Wallace Mixon (spouse Brianne Callihan Mixon); two sisters: Janelle Mixon Nunley (spouse Lynn Nunley) and Connie Mixon Jones (spouse Robert Jones, Jr.) of Atlanta, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Norma Jean Bouy Barrow; eleven grandchildren: Blake, Rachel Mixon Bowden (spouse Todd Bowden), Adam, Reid, Ryan, Hayden, Tyler, Abby, Anna, Blake, and Lane Mixon; three great grandchildren: Lola Mixon, Scarlett Mixon and Vivian Bowden; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Pallbearers are Adam Scott Mixon, Reid Patrick Mixon, Ryan Christopher Mixon, Hayden Barrow Mixon, Tyler Jacob Mixon, and Todd Russell Bowden. Visitation is Friday, November 8th at First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd., from 9:30 – 11:00 with a service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Butch's memory to . 