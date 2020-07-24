1/1
Wallace "Boosie" Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wallace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wallace ""Boosie"" Smith, age 79, a native of Greensburg and resident of Clinton, departed this life Monday, July 21, 2020 at his home. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg from 11 am Sunday, July 26th. until religious service in the funeral home chapel at 1 pm. Conducted by Bishop George Veal. Interment in Beech Grove Cemetery, Clinton. He leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife, Kathy Daniels Smith; two sons, Wallace Smith Brooks, Greensburg and Qualon Daniels, Clinton; a daughter, Taco Smith, Detroit, MI; a sister, Addie Alexander, Greensburg; a brother, Willie Lee Smith, Oakland, CA; a devoted niece, Suwan Steele-Burnette; a devoted aunt and care taker, Betty Davis and a host of other relatves and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service F/H, Greensburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Service
01:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved