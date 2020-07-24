Wallace ""Boosie"" Smith, age 79, a native of Greensburg and resident of Clinton, departed this life Monday, July 21, 2020 at his home. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg from 11 am Sunday, July 26th. until religious service in the funeral home chapel at 1 pm. Conducted by Bishop George Veal. Interment in Beech Grove Cemetery, Clinton. He leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife, Kathy Daniels Smith; two sons, Wallace Smith Brooks, Greensburg and Qualon Daniels, Clinton; a daughter, Taco Smith, Detroit, MI; a sister, Addie Alexander, Greensburg; a brother, Willie Lee Smith, Oakland, CA; a devoted niece, Suwan Steele-Burnette; a devoted aunt and care taker, Betty Davis and a host of other relatves and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service F/H, Greensburg.

