Walter "Allen" White, native of St. Gabriel, resident of Sunshine, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 78. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a retired electrician. He attended trade school, was a member of Local 995 and loved sports especially anything LSU (Geaux Tigers!). He is survived by his wife, Loretta Crochet White; 1 daughter, Jill White Young; 5 sons, Robert (Tisha), Douglas (Kristin), Craig (Tanisha), David (Adrienne) and Aaron (Katie); brother Louis Ray; 17 grandchildren, Mistie (Charles), Allen Michael, Dyllan, Devin, Payton, Lane (Kimberly), Jordan, Brennan, Colin, Carrigan, Alexis, Hunter, Parker, Kelsey, Gunner, Brady and Jude; 4 great grandchildren, Kayleigh, Haeden, Owen and Collin and brother, Louis Ray. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Louis White and Enerva Savoie White; brothers, Shirlyn, Eugene and Alvin and sister, Irene Gillespie. Visitation will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 9AM until Mass at 11AM. Inurnment will follow at St. Gabriel Catholic Church cemetery. You may leave words of condolences to the family at www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019