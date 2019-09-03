Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter 'Wayne' Griffin. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, September 2, 2019, Walter "Wayne" Griffin, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 73. Wayne was born February 1, 1946 in Baker, Louisiana to Clyde and Ruth Rimes Griffin. Wayne was a retired lab technician with Exxon Mobil and retired East Baton Rouge Parish Reserve Deputy Sheriff. Wayne lived for the love of his family, his wife of 48 years Kathy and 2 sons, William Carl "Billy" and Ronald Wayne "Ronnie" and 4 grandchildren, Blayne, Madi, Bentlie and Cole. He was an avid LSU sports fan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Ruth Griffin, and brother in law, Jerry Hillard. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; 2 sons, Ronnie and Billy; daughter in law, Robin. 4 grandchildren, Blayne, Madi, Bentlie and Cole Griffin. Sister, Faye Hillard and brother Cary Griffin and wife Lana. Sister in law, Nancy Storm Cockerham and brother in law Carl Cockerham. Numerous nieces and nephews. A special friend as Wayne called his "second wife" Tammy Kendrick Carroll and an "adoptive daughter" Brandy Hughes Westmoreland. Visitation will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 on Thursday, September 5, 2019 9:00 until services at 12:00 noon. Burial will immediately follow. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Griffin, Billy Griffin, Cary Griffin, Carl Cockerham, Jarred Carroll and Mike Kinney. Honorary Pallbearers will be Blayne and Cole Griffin. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019

