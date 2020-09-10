Walter "Buddy" Bergeron ( February 17, 1947 - September 08, 2020 ) Funeral Services for Mr. Walter "Buddy" Bergeron will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church. Mr. Bergeron passed away from this life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in Ruleville. Reverend Steve Miller and Reverend Glen Shoemake will officiate. Mrs. Susan Dean will provide the musical service. Interment will be in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Wade Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Walter Arthur Bergeron was born on February 17, 1947, in Seminary to M. L. Bergeron and Retha Graves Bergeron. He worked for the Covington County School System and Covington County Beat 2 Road Department. Mr. Bergeron was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, M. L. and Retha Bergeron; 4 sisters, Marshell Freeman, Sue Woodcock, Edith Rink, and Edril Magee; and 1 brother, Ellry Bergeron. Survivors are his son, Marshall "Trey" Bergeron (Brandi) of Seminary; 1 daughter, Casey Bankston (Mike) of Gulfport; 1 step-son, Chris Drennan (Chrissy) of Seminary; 2 granddaughters, Zoey and Chloe Bergeron of Seminary; 1 step-grandson, Oliver Drennan of Seminary; 1 brother, Ronny Bergeron of Tanner, AL; and 1 sister, Linda Millien (David) of Gonzales, LA; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Liberty Baptist Church.

