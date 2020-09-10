1/
Walter "Buddy" Bergeron
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter "Buddy" Bergeron ( February 17, 1947 - September 08, 2020 ) Funeral Services for Mr. Walter "Buddy" Bergeron will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church. Mr. Bergeron passed away from this life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in Ruleville. Reverend Steve Miller and Reverend Glen Shoemake will officiate. Mrs. Susan Dean will provide the musical service. Interment will be in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Wade Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Walter Arthur Bergeron was born on February 17, 1947, in Seminary to M. L. Bergeron and Retha Graves Bergeron. He worked for the Covington County School System and Covington County Beat 2 Road Department. Mr. Bergeron was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, M. L. and Retha Bergeron; 4 sisters, Marshell Freeman, Sue Woodcock, Edith Rink, and Edril Magee; and 1 brother, Ellry Bergeron. Survivors are his son, Marshall "Trey" Bergeron (Brandi) of Seminary; 1 daughter, Casey Bankston (Mike) of Gulfport; 1 step-son, Chris Drennan (Chrissy) of Seminary; 2 granddaughters, Zoey and Chloe Bergeron of Seminary; 1 step-grandson, Oliver Drennan of Seminary; 1 brother, Ronny Bergeron of Tanner, AL; and 1 sister, Linda Millien (David) of Gonzales, LA; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Liberty Baptist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wade Funeral Home
401 Main St
Collins, MS 39428
(601) 765-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved