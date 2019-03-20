Walter Boyt Dykes

Mr. Walter Boyt Dykes, 84, of Baton Rouge passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Baton Rouge. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Mae Nettles Dykes. He is survived by his two children, Debra Harrington (Billy) of Baton Rouge and Walter "Bubby" Dykes, Jr. (Aline) of Spanish Fort, AL; sister, Mavis Wheat of Mississippi; brother, Floyd Pittman of Louisiana; five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and numerous other family members. Visitation will be from 10:00am to 1:00pm Friday, March 22, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Services will be at 1:00pm Friday, March 22, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations be made to .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
