Walter Dane 'Danny' Lewis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Dane 'Danny' Lewis.
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
1120 Myrtle Walk
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
1120 Myrtle Walk
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Walter Dane "Danny" Lewis entered into eternal rest on October 16, 2019 at the age of 73. He was a 1963 Graduate of Capital Senior High School and Retiree of Dow Chemical. He received a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from Southern University. Survived by his daughter, Lauren Janell Lewis; son, Jason Michael Lewis (Erica). Preceded in death by his wife, Janice Marie Price Lewis; parents, Walter Lewis and Mildred S. Lewis Green; sisters, Sheryl J. Lewis and Gilda L. Harris. Visitation Saturday, October 26, 2019 9:00 am until funeral mass at 10:00 am, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Myrtle Walk, Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Edward Chiffriller, officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.