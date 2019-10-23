Walter Dane "Danny" Lewis entered into eternal rest on October 16, 2019 at the age of 73. He was a 1963 Graduate of Capital Senior High School and Retiree of Dow Chemical. He received a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from Southern University. Survived by his daughter, Lauren Janell Lewis; son, Jason Michael Lewis (Erica). Preceded in death by his wife, Janice Marie Price Lewis; parents, Walter Lewis and Mildred S. Lewis Green; sisters, Sheryl J. Lewis and Gilda L. Harris. Visitation Saturday, October 26, 2019 9:00 am until funeral mass at 10:00 am, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Myrtle Walk, Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Edward Chiffriller, officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019