Walter Daniel "Dub" Pray, 69, of Baton Rouge passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was a native of Central and owner of Dub Pray's Tree Service. He is survived by his daughter Tiffany Pray and four grandchildren Amberleigh, Alistair, Elliana and Elayna of Denham Springs; step-son Billy Roper; sisters Golda Riser of Ruston, Marie Weatherly of Meadville, MS, Marilyn Langlinais of Denham Springs, Janet Parker of Gloster, MS, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Cynthia Ann Spade Pray and parents V. G. and Jeannette Pray of Central. He was a kind, generous, bighearted man and is loved and missed by many. A private family graveside service will be held in Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Paypal account tpray90@yahoo.com to assist with expenses. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.
Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.