Walter Davis, a lifelong resident of Batchelor, passed away Sunday July 21, 2019 at Rapides Medical Center at the age of 69. Visiting Friday August 02, 2019 10:00 am until Religious Service at 12:00 noon at Mt Moriah Baptist Church, Batchelor, LA. Interment in church cemetery. He is survived by his children, Trenetta Argum, Trechella Angrum, Ashley Jones Edwards, Walter Hills, Alton Hills, and Ray Hills, siblings, Della Cotton, Elizabeth Shaw, and Georgia Paul, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019