Walter George Bruetting was born September 10, 1936 in Kehl Am Rhein, Germany. He passed away on September 22, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy Plitt Bruetting, his children Heidi Elizabeth Bruetting Banks, husband Calvin, their son Dallas of Niceville, Florida, Daniel Peter Bruetting, wife Simona, their children Veronika and Thomas of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Monika Susanne Bruetting Wood, husband Damon, their children Macy and George, of Baton Rouge, La, his brother and best friend, Werner Bruetting, wife Gail, their children and grandchildren, two sisters, one niece, and two nephews in Germany. He was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. He was a naturalized citizen and a Veteran of the United States Army. An avid lifelong learner, he was interested in fine automobiles and the study of languages. His treasured moments included reading his collection of books, listening to music, and spending time with his beloved family. He loved life and he charmed everyone he met with his beautiful German accent. Walter was truly a friend to all. His greatest loves were his family and his Catholic faith. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to MDA Memorials, 161 N Clark Street, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.mda.org.
Services will be at 10:00am Monday, September 28, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, La 70815 with visitation from 9:00am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park..