|
|
Walter George Milam, age 83, a resident of Central went home to be with his Savior on February 11, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Walter was a military policeman in the US Army, a camping enthusiast, Den Leader, treehouse builder, naturalist, woodworker, bicycle builder, master gardener, former EMT, a friend to all and a father figure to many. He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 29 years Judy Snyder Milam, and his children Brett LeBlanc, Gary LeBlanc, Jason Milam (Margaret Fowler), Benjamin Milam (Tara) and Janet Wells. One of eight children, Walter is survived by two sisters, Francis Milam Baxley and Joelene Milam. He was most proud of his close relationships with his eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Louise Dunn Milam, siblings Jeannette, Doug, Danny, Gene, and Dot Milam and son Steve LeBlanc. It is said the measure of a man is not where he stands in comfort and convenience, but how he stands in adversity. Walter was a man who stood and continued no matter the circumstances. He took his time to do things right. Walter was our hero and our model in how to stand with dignity, perseverance, hope, and love. He is forever in our hearts and we are grateful for his legacy. The family wishes to thank his many wonderful doctors and nurses, in particular Karen Girardot and Hospice of Baton Rouge, for the tender care they provided our dear Walter and the whole Milam family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Greenwell Springs Baptist Church. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family there. Services for Walter Milam will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020