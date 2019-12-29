|
Walter Hugh Clark, peacefully gained his wings on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the age of 97. Mr. Clark was born on May 24, 1922 in Floyada, TX to Charlie M. and Martha Eddie Clark. He joined the United States Coast Guard August 21, 1942. He proudly served his country during World War ll until his discharge September 24, 1945. He hired on to Standard Oil as a Process Operator and worked until his retirement from Exxon/Mobil. His favorite pass time was watching sports. He especially loved LSU Football and, Baseball, also New Orleans Saints Football. During his younger days he was an avid fisherman and hunter. Everyone enjoyed his great sense of humor. He enjoyed life with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruby Coburn Clark; second wife, Winnie Mae Clark; son, Darryl Hugh Clark, Sr.; brothers, Melvin, Tom and Jessie Clark; sisters, Edith Parker and Lona Frier. He is survived by his two daughters, Diane Clouatre, and husband Gene; Kathie Bercegeay, and husband Larry; daughter-in-law Syble Clark. Grandchildren John Clouatre, and wife Vicki, Jason Clouatre, and wife Lisa, Gena Wascom, and husband Matt, Sherilyn Gafton; Darryl Clark, Jr., and wife Ashley, Stacey Williams, and husband Matt; Brant Bercegeay, and fiancée Madison Devall, Blane Bercegeay, and wife Leslie, and Bradley Bercegeay. Great-grandchildren, Corbin Clouatre, and fiancée Ashley, Tanner Clouatre, and Jayley Clouatre, and Mason Wascom, and wife Tira, and Presley Henson, and husband Zachary; Billy Clark, and Joshua Clark, and Hayden Hancock, and fiancée Londyn, Regan Hancock, Taylor Hancock, and wife Izzy. Great- great- grandchildren Madison Bercegeay, Paisley Bercegeay, Ganin Bercegeay, and Jordyn Bercegeay; River Clouatre, and Colt Hancock, Sadie Hancock, Bella Hancock, and Rylie Hancock. Private services will be held with the pallbearers to be: Brant Bercegeay, Blane, Bradley Bercegeay, John, Jason Clouatre and Darryl Clark, Jr. The family would like to give a special thanks to: Dr. Dewayne Labatut, Chuck Sheets, and Francois Bend for special care and friendship shown to him.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Dec. 29, 2019
