Walter James Milton Sr.

Service Information
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA
70346
(225)-473-9534
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Paincourtville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Paincourtville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Walter James Milton Sr., a native of Paincourtville and a resident of Gonzales, passed away on January15, 2020 at the age of 87. Visiting 9 AM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, Paincourtville until religious services at11 AM, conducted by Rev. Lionel Griffen, Pastor. Internment in the church cemetery. His is survived by his children; Rhea (Rev. Stevenson) Jones, Elder Andre (Kimberly) Milton, Frederica (Rev. Jerome) Ausbrooks, and Walter Milton, Jr., a brother Willie (Ellen) Milton, grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Theresa Milton, parents; Arthur and Lillian Milton and brothers; Ernest and Melvin Washington. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
