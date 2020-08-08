1/
Walter Joseph Gaffigan
1939 - 2020
Walter Joseph Gaffigan, 81, was born on March 4, 1939 to Walter Joseph Gaffigan and Mary Elizabeth Gaffigan. Walter was born and raised in Springfield, IL. He passed peacefully at the home he shared with his wife, Cinda Gaffigan, in Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Walter was a Chemist, business owner (Noble Manufacturing), and internationally recognized inventor. He was an avid golfer, a car buff, and a wonderful storyteller. He received his undergraduate degree in Philosophy, and went on to receive his MBA from Northwestern University while raising two sons and working full time. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers William Patrick Gaffigan, John Joseph Gaffigan, and Robert Joseph Gaffigan. His wife of many years, and mother of his two sons, Darcy Joyce Gaffigan. He is survived by his wife of 13 years Cinda L Gaffigan, two sons, Garrick J. Gaffigan and wife Melissa, Thomas A. Gaffigan and wife Shelly, stepsons Clay Foreman and wife Leanne, their children Brady and Camille and Matt Foreman, his children Matthew and Rebekah Atkinson, three siblings Margaret Ann Gaffigan, Barbara Sue Jones and husband Jim, and Michael Joseph Gaffigan and wife Linda and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
