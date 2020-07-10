Walter Joseph Haney, Jr., age 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Gulfport Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, MS. He was born on October 18, 1943 in New Orleans, LA to Rose Zella Cripps Haney and Walter Joseph Haney, Sr. Walter Joe is survived by his son Walter Joseph Haney, III and daughter Rhonda Haney Fox along with his only grandchild Lindsay Marie Haney. Walter Joe was an accomplished pilot and flight instructor and loved the time he spent in his airplane. Friends and family are welcome to celebrate the life of Walter Joe on Sunday, July 12 at 10:00 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 4455 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge, LA. A burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA.

