Walter Louis Comeaux II, age 69, was born on October 6, 1951 and passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 due to COVID-19. A lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, Walter graduated University High School in 1969 where he served as president of the Key Club. Walter was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity at Louisiana State University where he graduated in 1973. He then attended Loyola Law School and graduated in 1975. Following a brief practice in New Orleans, he returned to Baton Rouge where his practice focused on the area of real estate. In 1983 he co-founded Commerce Title & Abstract Company, where he closed tens of thousands of real estate transactions, having closed right up until the time he entered the hospital He believed in hard work and spent his entire career building Commerce Title. He treated everyone that worked for him like family. He went by many different names: Walter, Dad, Pop Pop, Papa Rock, Pal, Wally and Rocky. Walter was a man for others. He was loved and admired by many. His generosity, service, kindness, unselfishness and love were experienced by all who knew him and many who did not. His sense of humor was infectious, and he had a way of making everyone feel valued and loved. Many of his good deeds were never known, for he was a man of humility. He had a servant's heart. He was a giver but struggled being a receiver. He was a devout Catholic and a man of faith and prayer. He loved to travel and his adventures took him to many ends of the earth. In addition to his European travels, he went scuba diving in the Adriatic Sea, Thailand and Cuba. He dabbled in mountain climbing and climbed Mount Blanc in France, to the base camp of Mt. Everest and Mt. Kilimanjaro, which he failed to summit only because his friend grew ill during the climb. He was a gentleman to a fault. He always carried a handkerchief. He believed in good manners and turning the other cheek. He was full of energy and life. When he walked into a room it became a little lighter. He was a master at the BBQ. He believed in dressing up to fly and carry-on luggage only. He loved to go fishing and to share the bounty of those trips with his loved ones. He loved "geezer breakfast" on Saturday mornings. He loved a good price on avocados or a flat of strawberries. He always left LSU football games early to beat the traffic. He loved traveling to different wineries all over the world and would insist that Sonoma is superior to Napa. Supper clubs and sharing his collection of wine were some of his favorite pastimes. He loved his wife Jan who did not have him long enough. Everyday he loved to make her laugh and was convinced she would learn to love sushi and red wine - she did not. He believed in his four children and showed them love and support every single day of their lives. He taught and showed them that your siblings are your best friends and you always take care of each other. He adored his nine grandchildren, and they knew it. He changed diapers, ran carpools, attended class plays, karate graduations, soccer games and dance recitals. Walter was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Clifford and Elisa Comeaux, his brothers-in-law Richard Eckler and Mark Bahan, sister-in-law Natalie Comeaux and nephew Stephen Eckler. He is survived by his wife, Jan Rhorer Breen; his children Neila Stone (Calvert), Walter Louis Comeaux III, Brian Comeaux and Allyson Saia (Sam); grandchildren Neila Camille, Andrew and Ollie Stone; Julie, Amelia, Walter Louis IV and Madeline Comeaux; Anna Frances and Graves Saia; his siblings Neila Eckler, Dr. Clifford Comeaux, Jr., Deanie Bahan and Ann Legleu (Tommy); nieces and nephews Michael Eckler, Patrick Eckler, Clifford Charles III, Elisa Clare Babin, Remy Gross, Christen Legleu and Catherine White. A funeral mass will be said at St. Aloysius for family on Friday, Dec. 4. Due to Covid-19 concerns, only immediate family will attend. Co-officiating will be Father Randy Cuevas, Father Clifton Hill and Brother Ray Hebert, SC. Memorial donations in Walter's honor may be made to St. Joseph's Academy, The ARC, and St. Vincent de Paul. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.