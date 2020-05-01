Walter "Bud" Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter "Bud" Miller died on April 30, 2020 at age 82. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Avril Miller; sons, Loren Miller and wife, Mary Anne Rubin, and Dirk Benson and wife, Michelle; and granddaughter, Katie Benson. Walter was raised in Monroe, LA and was a graduate of Neville High School. He was a resident of Baton Rouge since the 1960's. Walter was known for his keen sense of humor. The following says a lot about him and the way he looked at life. "When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no tears in a gloom-filled room. Why cry for a soul set free? For this is a journey that we must all take and each must go alone. It's all a part of the Master's plan. A step on the road to home."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved