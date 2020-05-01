Walter "Bud" Miller died on April 30, 2020 at age 82. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Avril Miller; sons, Loren Miller and wife, Mary Anne Rubin, and Dirk Benson and wife, Michelle; and granddaughter, Katie Benson. Walter was raised in Monroe, LA and was a graduate of Neville High School. He was a resident of Baton Rouge since the 1960's. Walter was known for his keen sense of humor. The following says a lot about him and the way he looked at life. "When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no tears in a gloom-filled room. Why cry for a soul set free? For this is a journey that we must all take and each must go alone. It's all a part of the Master's plan. A step on the road to home."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store