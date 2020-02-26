Walter Morgan Cryer, born in Baton Rouge and resident of Prairieville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 74. Walter honorably served in the U.S. Air Force and was a proud member of the Presidential Honor Guard. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing and tending to his vegetable garden. He was known for his tomatoes and cooking delicious meals for his family and friends. Walter is survived by his loving wife, June Cryer; daughter, Darla Cryer Mang (Charles III); step daughter, Cori Morganson; grandchildren, Chaz Morgan Mang, Cole Raymond Mang, Nicholas Jordan Lewis, Michelle Sampson; great grandchild, Charlotte Sampson; sister, Beverly Anthony; brother, Curtis Cryer; godchild, Shannon Gill; niece and nephew, Barrett Saunders and Codie Billiot. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Geneva Cryer; step-daughter, Kari Lefort. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10 am until funeral service at 12pm. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park at 2pm. The family would like to give a very special thanks to the staff and doctors with Amedysis Hospice and The Crossing at Clarity Hospice Facility for their kindness and compassion. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020