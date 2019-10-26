Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Peyton 'Bunts' Prince. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM St. Thomas Moore Catholic church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Thomas Moore Catholic church Send Flowers Obituary

Walt went to his final resting place on Friday October 25, 2019, at 1:50am surrounded by his beloved wife Pat, and his 2 adoring daughters, Nancy and Barbara, after a lengthy battle with renal disease. Walt is once again reunited with his 2 loving brothers Thomas "Tom" Prince and William "Bill" Prince, who referred to him as "Bunts" due to his Mississippi roots. He was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, friend, and surrogate dad to all who knew him. He was an avid LSU football fan despite his Ole Miss legacy. His house was divided once a year during football season. He loved to fish more than anything. He was a member of the "Crowbar Gang" who he fished with for over 25 years. He could be found making fishing jigs on Saturday mornings before dawn always ready in his Jig Rig III before the sun came up on the lake. He graduated Cum Laude in Chemical Engineering from Ole Miss. He worked for 35 years at Allied Chemical/Paxon/Exxon where he traveled the world as vice president technology before retiring. He is preceded in death by his parents William Marshal Prince, and Ethyl Dove Prince both of Philadelphia MS. He is survived by his wife Pat, who was by his side for 56 years, his two daughters Nancy Prince McDonald (Justin) and Barbara Prince Cohn, grandson Kevin Peyton McDonald, Barbara's beloved dog Brody and special family friend, Rose McKnight. He was a member of St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church, and a long-term member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineering Society. Pallbearers include Justin, Kevin and Brandon McDonald, Anthony and Charles Spedale, and Mark Creech. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00pm at Rabenhorst Funeral Home located on 11000 Florida Blvd. Visitation will continue on Tuesday at 9:00am at St. Thomas Moore Catholic church with a funeral Mass beginning at 11:00am officiated by Rev. Mike Maroney and assisted by Deacon Pete Welsh. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul or a . Walt went to his final resting place on Friday October 25, 2019, at 1:50am surrounded by his beloved wife Pat, and his 2 adoring daughters, Nancy and Barbara, after a lengthy battle with renal disease. Walt is once again reunited with his 2 loving brothers Thomas "Tom" Prince and William "Bill" Prince, who referred to him as "Bunts" due to his Mississippi roots. He was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, friend, and surrogate dad to all who knew him. He was an avid LSU football fan despite his Ole Miss legacy. His house was divided once a year during football season. He loved to fish more than anything. He was a member of the "Crowbar Gang" who he fished with for over 25 years. He could be found making fishing jigs on Saturday mornings before dawn always ready in his Jig Rig III before the sun came up on the lake. He graduated Cum Laude in Chemical Engineering from Ole Miss. He worked for 35 years at Allied Chemical/Paxon/Exxon where he traveled the world as vice president technology before retiring. He is preceded in death by his parents William Marshal Prince, and Ethyl Dove Prince both of Philadelphia MS. He is survived by his wife Pat, who was by his side for 56 years, his two daughters Nancy Prince McDonald (Justin) and Barbara Prince Cohn, grandson Kevin Peyton McDonald, Barbara's beloved dog Brody and special family friend, Rose McKnight. He was a member of St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church, and a long-term member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineering Society. Pallbearers include Justin, Kevin and Brandon McDonald, Anthony and Charles Spedale, and Mark Creech. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00pm at Rabenhorst Funeral Home located on 11000 Florida Blvd. Visitation will continue on Tuesday at 9:00am at St. Thomas Moore Catholic church with a funeral Mass beginning at 11:00am officiated by Rev. Mike Maroney and assisted by Deacon Pete Welsh. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul or a . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations