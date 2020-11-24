1/1
Walter R. Arinder Sr.
1938 - 2020
Walter R. Arinder, Sr., age 82, born May 31, 1938 in Jackson, MS, raised in Vaiden, MS, and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Walter saw the world during his time in the Navy (1954-1958) before settling down in Baton Rouge and starting his own business, Arinder's Body Shop, in 1961. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, hard worker, businessman, and a big fan of Westerns. He also loved telling stories of his time in the Navy and growing up working on his Granny's farm. Walter is predeceased by his father Edgar Olan Arinder, Sr. (1985), his mother Grace Lula Baker (2005), and his brother Edgar Olan Arinder, Jr. (2011). Walter is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Bernice Arinder, his sister Eddie Jean Hernandez, his children Sheryl Arinder, Walter Arinder, Jr., Kim Arinder Vidrine, his grandchildren Adam Arinder, Alexa Arinder Kinnaird, Lacey Little Cunningham, Cheree West, Tabitha West, Nicole West, and numerous great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Walter's work ethic, wisdom, sense of humor, and love for his family will never be forgotten. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home located at 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Visitation will be on Monday, November 30 from 5-7pm as well as Tuesday, December 1 at 9am. Services will be on Tuesday, December 1 at 10am in the chapel with interment to immediately follow. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
