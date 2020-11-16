On November 14, 2020, after a full life that spanned 89 years, the larger than life spirit of Walter Richard Krousel, Jr. ascended into heaven to join his wife and the love of his life, Hilda Sanchez Krousel. He kept his promise to her that he "would not be long after" her because he died exactly one year, one month, and one day after her passing last year. Walter grew up with parents and family in Ruston, Louisiana. At Ruston High School, he was a state champion discus thrower, played football for the 1948 state champion Bearcats, was a member of the Key Club, and was voted most popular by his classmates. After high school, he attended Louisiana Tech where he was a debate champion and played piano for the Tech Collegiates. He then came to Baton Rouge to attend LSU law school where he met his wife, Hilda, and made Baton Rouge his home. After practicing law for 6 months, he answered his country's call of duty, became a U.S. Naval Officer after graduating from Officer Candidates School, and served his country aboard the USS Estes. He was proud of his service to his country. After returning to his law practice in Baton Rouge, his talents in the courtroom were recognized by the District Attorney, who recruited him and rapidly promoted him to 1st Assistant District Attorney. As a prosecutor, he served the people of East Baton Rouge parish for 11 years. After his public service, he resumed private practice. His daughter and two sons joined him in the practice of law. His wife became his office manager. He often said that the smartest thing he ever did was to make his wife his office manager saying: "there is no one better to husband your money than your wife." He was dedicated and devoted to his clients, had compassion on those who were unable to help themselves, and had a gift of mesmerizing juries. He was a member of the Louisiana State and Baton Rouge Bar Associations for over 60 years. Walter had great character and integrity. He was well known for his powerful personality, booming voice, wonderful oratory, story-telling ability, sense of humor, talented piano playing, calligraphic handwriting, and pride in his German heritage. He loved hunting and fishing and enjoyed many weekends at his beloved fishing camp on Lake Verret in Pierre Part, LA. Walter brought his Ruston farm-like lifestyle to Baton Rouge with a side lot full of pecan and fruit trees such as plums, pears, figs, tangerines, and persimmons. He generously shared fruit with friends. Walter was an only child. When his parents were distraught about having an only child, their friends comforted them by telling them that, with Walter, they got 10 in 1. They soon learned that this was true as he had the character, talent, creativity, passion, and mischief/playfulness of at least 10 people. He worked long hours, sometimes until midnight, but always came home to have supper with his family. He took his children hunting, fishing, camping, or to the movies on weekends. He was proud of his children's educational accomplishments, and along with his wife, made the necessary sacrifices to give his children the best education possible. He was preceded in death by his wife, his second son, Karl Krousel, Sr., and grandson Kohl Krousel. Walter is survived by his children Marlene Maria Krousel, Walter R. Krousel III (fiancé June Courtney), Marie Antoinette Krousel-Wood (husband Robert Wood, Sr.), Elizabeth Krousel-Simmons (husband Stephen Simmons); his grandchildren Karl Krousel, Jr. (wife Jessica Payne Krousel), Robert Wood Jr., Amanda Wood Pharo (husband Austin Pharo), Jake Krousel, William Eric Allgood, Maria Elena Allgood, Claire Krousel, and Allie Krousel and great grandchildren Landon and Soryn Krousel, and Charles Pharo; and step-grandchildren Lindsay Simmons and Jason Simmons (wife Kristen Spogen Simmons), and step-great grandchild Ren Simmons. During his lifetime, he delivered numerous powerful and unforgettable eulogies for friends. So, it is unfortunate that because of COVID, his funeral will be restricted to immediate family. When it is safe to do so, the family will host a memorial service to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the LSU Law Foundation: By Check: LSU Foundation; Notation Line: LSU Law Center, in memory of Walter R. Krousel, Jr.; Mail To: 3796 Nicholson Dr. BR, LA 70802 or Online at: www.lsufoundation.org/givetolsulaw
