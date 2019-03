Walter Richard Whitehead, loving husband, father and Pop, raised in Forest Hill, La., and a resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away on March 3, 2019, at the age of 81, surrounded by his loving family. He was a retired professor of Petroleum Engineering from Louisiana State University . He was a member of University Baptist Church and several professional organizations. Survived by his devoted wife, Marjorie Smith Whitehead, and 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren; Cheryl Cooper (David), their children, Christopher Speyrer & Travis Cooper, and their grandchildren, Gavin & Katie Speyrer; Kathi Merey (Albert) and their children, Rachael Simms (Garrett) & Andrew Merey; Daryl Whitehead; Cynthia Naquin (Thomas) and their children, Ian Gonthier and Matthew & Jacob Naquin; and, Lynette Tisdale (David) and their children, Justin Rohrig and Austin & Zoie Tisdale. Also survived by siblings, Robert Whitehead (Emma), Glenda Tuneberg (Troy) and James Whitehead. Also survived by Sophie Belle Whitehead, his four-legged "golden girl" that was constantly by his side. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Velma Whitehead, and in-laws, Nola and Gladys Smith. Visitation at Greenoaks Funeral Home on March 9, 2019, beginning at 12:00 p.m., with service at 2:00 p.m. celebrated by Dr. George Haile. Burial immediately following in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Christopher Speyrer, Andrew Merey, Travis Cooper, Ian Gonthier, Justin Rohrig and Gavin Speyrer.