Walter Richard Whitehead, loving husband, father and Pop, raised in Forest Hill, La., and a resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away on March 3, 2019, at the age of 81, surrounded by his loving family. He was a retired professor of Petroleum Engineering from Louisiana State University. He was a member of University Baptist Church and several professional organizations. Survived by his devoted wife, Marjorie Smith Whitehead, and 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren; Cheryl Cooper (David), their children, Christopher Speyrer & Travis Cooper, and their grandchildren, Gavin & Katie Speyrer; Kathi Merey (Albert) and their children, Rachael Simms (Garrett) & Andrew Merey; Daryl Whitehead; Cynthia Naquin (Thomas) and their children, Ian Gonthier and Matthew & Jacob Naquin; and, Lynette Tisdale (David) and their children, Justin Rohrig and Austin & Zoie Tisdale. Also survived by siblings, Robert Whitehead (Emma), Glenda Tuneberg (Troy) and James Whitehead. Also survived by Sophie Belle Whitehead, his four-legged "golden girl" that was constantly by his side. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Velma Whitehead, and in-laws, Nola and Gladys Smith. Visitation at Greenoaks Funeral Home on March 9, 2019, beginning at 12:00 p.m., with service at 2:00 p.m. celebrated by Dr. George Haile. Burial immediately following in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Christopher Speyrer, Andrew Merey, Travis Cooper, Ian Gonthier, Justin Rohrig and Gavin Speyrer.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019