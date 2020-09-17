1/1
Walter Scott Knotts
1937 - 2020
Walter Scott Knotts passed away on September 13, 2020 six days after his 83rd birthday at Lane Memorial Hospital in Zachary, LA from the effects of Covid-19. He was born on September 7, 1937 in Natchez, MS, the oldest child of Edward (Ned) and Donna Knotts. Walter grew up in Sicily Island, LA where he was part of the award-winning football team at Sicily Island High School. He attended Louisiana Tech then joined the United States Marine Corp where he served in the Mediterranean Conflict aboard the U.S Randolph. After leaving the Marine Corp, he played football at the University of Arizona in Tucson where he met and married his wife Betsy Pfau. While there he became an active member of his social fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta. He completed his Bachelor of Science degree in geology from Northeast Louisiana State University in Monroe, LA. He was an adventurer and world traveler, working in various places around the world from the Middle East and North and South America. He lived for many years in Indianapolis, Indiana where he and his wife Betsy(deceased) raised their four children. Walter is survived by his children, Scott Knotts (Beth), Suzanne Knotts Berner (Michael) Lisa Knotts Rossetter (William), and Alfred Knotts (Jessica). He also leaves behind his nine grandchildren: Emily, Wade and Samantha Knotts; Sydney and Mitch Berner; Abigail and William Rossetter; and Colton and Brighton Knotts. He is also survived by his two sisters, Mary Galantowicz (Thomas) and Martha Newchurch and many nieces, nephews, and cousins around the United States. He will also be sadly missed by his former wife, Sharon Knight Knotts. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ned and Donna Knotts and younger brother, John. He will forever be in our hearts. Donations may be made to The Methodist Children Home, 103 E Vaughn Ave, Ruston, LA 71270. A celebration of his life will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery in Sicily Island, LA at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
