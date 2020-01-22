Walter S. Hancock Jr., the son of Walter S. "Bud" Hancock and Cecilia Orionona (Robinson) Hancock, a native of Central, Louisiana and a resident of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania for the last 4 years, passed away on Friday, January 17th at the age of 78 after suffering from Alzheimer's disease. His mind and body are now free and with his savior Jesus Christ.He retired from the Crown Vantage company as a first class machinist in 1996. He formerly worked at the old Ethyl and MicroTek companies in the 1960's. He was an avid hunter and fisherman his entire life. He spent his retirement years prior to his move to Pennsylvania in a constant state of catching, killing, skinning, planting, harvesting, eating, tearing down, tearing up, or building something. He is survived by his son David S. Hancock and wife Sonia of Harrisburg, Pa, son Joel F. Hancock and wife Stacie of Central, and his son G. Rhett Hancock of Central. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Duane Lee Hancock and granddaughter Carrie T. Lipscomb, an infant brother James Lee Hancock, and his sister Nona Jean Hancock. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday January 25, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 17022 Liberty Road in Pride beginning at 10:00 AM with the service following at 11:00 AM officiated by Reverend Jim Gross.