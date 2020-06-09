Walter Timothy 'Timmy' Colclough
Walter Timothy "Timmy" Colclough a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA, passed away peacefully June 4, 2020 at the age of 63. He was born in New Orleans on December 22, 1956. Timmy retired from B & T Distributors. He loved his dogs and his favorite hobby was fishing. It didn't matter if it was fresh water or salt water fishing. It's been said "if you wanted to catch fish, make sure Timmy's in the boat." He is preceded in death by his parents, William Bryan and Mary Ann Niehues Colclough; and brother in law, Chuck Dees. Timmy was one of six children and is survived by them all. Sisters, Anna Dees from Venice Fla, Colleen Rabalais (Steve) Lafayette, LA, Erin Colclough (Nick Macaluso) Livingston, LA; brothers, Bryan Colclough of Gonzales, La, and Shawn Colclough (Erin O'Brien) Ethel, LA; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The family will have a private service and burial held at Greenoaks Funeral Home officiated by Father Jeff Bayhi. We thank you for all the prayers from friends and family during our time of grief. We would also like to thank all the healthcare professionals for their care during Timmy's illness, and special thanks to the care and support from the Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing (hospicebr.org 225.381.2690) or your favorite charity in our brother's name. Timmy had a big heart and would help anyone in need. Please remember to be kind to one another. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Greenoaksfunerals.com for the Colclough family.

