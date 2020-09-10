A loving father and Paw Paw, Walter Winfield Jones, born May 11, 1928 passed away on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at the age of 92. He was a long-time resident of Central, native of Baptist LA. and a member of Zoar Baptist Church. Walter served his country in the Korean War and returned home to start a lifetime career with Gulf States Utilities, known as Entergy today. He is survived by his only son Keith Jones, of Glendale AZ, 6 Grandchildren, Hope St. Romain, Brad St. Romain, Allison Walker married to Brian Walker, Keitha Niemtschk, Ashley Jones and Brandon Jones. 7 Great Grandchildren, Madison Ross, Savannah St. Romain, Samantha St. Romain, Diego Reyes, Gracie Reyes, Josie Niemtschk, and Penelope Walker. He was also blessed with 2 Great, Great Grandchildren Beau Prine and Sadie Prine. Walter was also blessed to have Stephen St. Romain, his son in law, married to Sandy St. Romain, as well as Emma St. Romain, his non- related Granddaughter in his life. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Henrietta Carlisle Jones, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage, as well as his daughter Pamela St. Romain. Due to the COVID outbreak, a private graveside service will be held at Zoar Baptist Church for the immediate family, conducted by Pastor Glen Meirs. A special thanks to all the loving nurses and nursing assistants that made his final days at the Louisiana War Veterans Home comfortable and loved. To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.

