Wanda Dorrough went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 06, 2019 at the age of 88. A lover of nature, she enjoyed gardening and working on her flowers. She was known as the "Seed Lady" at Naylors Hardware where she eventually retired. Wanda is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Zachary and husband Larry, and Donna Pitslata and husband Philip; grandchildren, Cindi Lynn Zachary and fiancé Charles Jeansonne, Mindi Zachary Talley and husband Jonathan; great-grandchildren, Brandon Kidder, Kaydee Kidder, Job Pitslata, Mia Talley, and Jonah Talley; numerous nieces and nephews; and her loving cat, Smutty. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Dorrough; son, Daniel Dorrough; grandson, Donald Joseph Pitslata; parents, Jim and Ollie Balkman; and siblings, Edith Wells, Ray Balkman, and Joseph Balkman. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Central, LA on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 11 a.m. until Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. #WhoWantsACat. Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

9995 Hooper Rd.

Baton Rouge , LA 70818

