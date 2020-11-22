Wanda Celeste Hojnowski, age 65, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on November 20tth, 2020. Joseph and Wanda celebrated 46 years of marriage this past May. She embraced her role as "Mrs. Wanda" to so many Friends and Family. Her very kind heart and strong words will be missed. Wanda is survived by her mother, Peggy; husband, Joseph; daughter and son in-law, Nickole and Tim; along with her son, Chad. She is preceded in death by her father, Edwin Bush and her in-laws, Frank and Sophie Hojnowski. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven on Jefferson Hwy (Baton Rouge) on Monday, November 23rd from 12:30 until services at 2pm. The Committal Service will follow at the Resthaven mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank at brfoodbank.org.