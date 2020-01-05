|
Wanda "Gail" Fontenot Parent, a native of Ville Platte and a resident of Prairieville, LA passed away at OLOL surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 75. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She welcomed everyone with open arms and her infectious smile. She had a deep passion for cooking, she could have even made a leather boot taste good. She will always be remembered for her loving heart and compassion towards others. Gail is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Ellis Ray Parent; children, Shannon Hickey and husband Matt, Kristie Pregeant and husband Brandon, Curt Parent and wife Robin, Kendall Parent and wife Jeanie, Brian Parent Sr. and wife Carla; grandchildren, Mason Hickey, Chloe Pregeant, Clay and Cohen Parent, George Canales, Andrew Parent, and Brian Parent Jr.; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Melissa Briley and husband Mark. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Rose Fontenot; sister, Norma Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5:00pm until 9:00pm. Visitation will continue at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 9:00am until Funeral Service 11:00am. Interment will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020