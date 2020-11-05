1/1
Wanda G. Harris
Wanda G. Harris entered into eternal rest at Ochsner Medical Center on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was a 70 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Graveside service at Southern Memorial Gardens on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm conducted by Minister Myra Miller Jenkins. Survivors include her sons, Roderick Gant (Yolanda), Mansfield, Texas and James Harris, Jr. (Evoiclyn) and Martrell Harris (Naoshia), sister Brenda Dyer, daughter-in-law Keeley Gant, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her parents, son Broderick Gant, and sister Lita Gant. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Southern Memorial Gardens
