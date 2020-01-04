Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Gail 'Poochie' Chube. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Gail Chube "Poochie", a beloved daughter, grand daughter, sister, aunt, friend and native of Baton Rouge, LA earned her eternal wings and departed this life on December 20, 2019. She had a passion for plants and as a care giver. She was a graduate of Capitol Senior High, Baton Rouge Class of 1976. She studied computer science at Southern University Baton Rouge. She leaves to cherish her beautiful legacy with sister Yolanda Hastings, and brother Richard Hastings Sr (Bernadette) both of Baton Rouge, brother Graylon Millican of Dallas TX, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and care giver Anthony Murphy all of Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by mother Audrey Hastings, brother Shedrick Hastings, uncle Preston Chube Jr, grand parents Mr and Mrs. Preston Chube Sr and nephew, Andre' Williams. Private family service entrusted to Capital Funeral Home Inc, Baton Rouge held on December 31, 2019. The family extends gratitude of all thoughts, prayers, donations, and gifts. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020

