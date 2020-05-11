Wanda Gail Lee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Gail Lee departed this life on May 10, 2020, at Golden Age Nursing Home Denham Springs La. Family viewing May 12, 2020, 12 noon until 1pm. Public Drive -Thru Viewing 1pm until 8 pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home. Religious Service Wednesday May 13, 2020 at 11 am, MJR Friendly Service Funeral Service Home 7803 Florida Blvd Denham Springs La. Funeral Service Entrusted MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home Denham Springs, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
Send Flowers
MAY
12
Viewing
01:00 - 08:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
Send Flowers
MAY
13
Service
11:00 AM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved