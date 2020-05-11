Or Copy this URL to Share

Wanda Gail Lee departed this life on May 10, 2020, at Golden Age Nursing Home Denham Springs La. Family viewing May 12, 2020, 12 noon until 1pm. Public Drive -Thru Viewing 1pm until 8 pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home. Religious Service Wednesday May 13, 2020 at 11 am, MJR Friendly Service Funeral Service Home 7803 Florida Blvd Denham Springs La. Funeral Service Entrusted MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home Denham Springs, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store