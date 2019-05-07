Wanda Hughes Davis, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 07, 2019 at the age of 73. She spent her career working in the finance industry. Wanda is survived by her son, Greg Davis and wife Rhonda; grandchildren, Zackary Davis and wife Caitlin and Haley Davis; siblings, Isabel Eldridge, Viola Cody, and Wilton Hughes; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Floy Hughes; siblings, Evelyn Stevens, Francis Hughes, and Alton Hughes. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow on the grounds of Arcola-Roseland Cemetery in Roseland, LA.