Wanda Jean White entered into eternal rest with our Lord and Savior on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the age of 63. Wanda was born in New Orleans, LA on May 13, 1956. She is preceded in death by her loving parents Alberta Smith and William White Sr., step-father Clarence McKinley Smith, 4 brothers: Theadore Harris Jr., William White Jr., Leon Raymond White, Michael Lee White Sr., and her sister Linda White Brown. She also leaves to cherish her memory, her pride and joy, her son Cedric Allen White and her sister Kathryn White. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Wanda was a special jewel that will be greatly missed. "Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you" John 14:27. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, March 7, 2020 for 11:00 a.m. at Rayne Memorial United Methodist Church, 3900 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans, LA. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment is private. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020